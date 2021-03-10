Consumer SPAC Sandbridge X2 prices upsized $220M IPO
Mar. 10, 2021 6:24 AM ETSandbridge X2 Corp. Units (SBII.U)SBII.U, SBII.WSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sandbridge X2 (SBII.U) has priced its upsized initial public offering of 22M (from 20M) units at $10/unit.
- Trading commences today on the New York Stock Exchange. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant at $11.50/share.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3.3M units.
- The company plans to target the consumer sector and consumer-related businesses, focusing on modern consumer brands, disruptive consumer-based technologies, beauty and personal care, luxury, and health and wellness.
- The company is led by CEO and Chairman Ken Suslow, a Founding Managing Partner of private equity firm Sandbridge Capital; COO Joe Lamastra, a Founding Managing Partner at Sandbridge Capital and CEO of T Capital Management; and CFO Richard Henry, a Principal at Sandbridge Capital.
- Management's previous SPAC, Sandbridge Acquisition (NYSE:SBG), went public in September 2020 and recently announced a merger agreement with nursery ecosystem Owlet Baby Care at $1.1B valuation.