Mortgage applications under pressure as mortgage rates rise for 5th week
Mar. 10, 2021 7:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: -1.3% vs. +0.5% the previous week.
- Purchase Index: +7.0% vs. +2.0% the previous week.
- Refinance Index: -5.0% vs. +0.1% the previous week.
- 30-year mortgage rate remains at 3.26% vs. 3.23%.
- On a year-over-year basis, purchase mortgage apps up 2% and refis down 43%.
- “Signs of faster economic growth, an improving job market and increased vaccine distribution are pushing rates higher,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting. “The run-up in mortgage rates continues to cool demand for refinance applications. Activity declined last week for the fourth time in five weeks.”