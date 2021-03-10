Sonos surprises at analyst day event with market potential
Mar. 10, 2021 7:08 AM ETSonos, Inc. (SONO)SONOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley says Sonos' (NASDAQ:SONO) analyst day surprised as the company unveiled a total addressable market expansion far larger and more near-term than investors imagined.
- Analyst Katy Huberty: "Sonos analyst day outlined a 4x TAM expansion capturing engagement outside of the home underscored by the newly launched Roam, partnership with Audi, and investment in Business. We view the increased rev growth and margin targets as conservative with low single digit penetration of $100B+ TAM."
- MS says it sees a 2-to-1 positive risk/reward skew on SONO and a compelling catalyst path ahead, including upcoming product launches and a May 2021 ruling from the ITC that can help re-rate shares higher.
- Shares of Sonos are down 0.84% premarket following the analyst day event.