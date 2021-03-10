Affimed shares rise on continuation of REDIRECT study of AFM13 in T-cell cancer

Mar. 10, 2021 7:10 AM ETAffimed N.V. (AFMD)AFMDBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor15 Comments
  • Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) gains 19% premarket in reaction to its announcement to continue enrollment in the REDIRECT trial, which is evaluating AFM13 as a monotherapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory CD30-positive peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL).
  • The decision to continue the trial followed a preplanned interim futility analysis which was triggered following enrollment of 20 patients in both Cohort A (≥10% CD30) and Cohort B (>1% to <10% CD30).
  • The futility analysis demonstrated that the response rate in Cohort A achieved the predefined threshold for continuation of the study.
  • The response rate in Cohort B was sufficiently comparable to allow merging of both cohorts into a single cohort for all patients with CD30 >1%, per the study protocol.
  • Evidence of anti-tumor response was observed in both cohorts with complete and partial responses.
  • The safety analysis was consistent with previously reported data from Affimed’s Phase 1 trials of AFM13.
  • Affimed will host an investor conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EST, to review the REDIRECT study interim analysis.
