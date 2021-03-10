Entercom acquires podcast influencers marketplace Podcorn
Mar. 10, 2021 7:21 AM ETAudacy, Inc. (AUD)AUDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Entercom (NYSE:ETM) trades 4.2% higher premarket after acquiring Podcorn, the largest marketplace for brands to find and collaborate with the most relevant podcasters to create native advertising and branded content at scale.
- Currently, the transaction values Podcorn at $22.5M with an upfront cash payment of $14.6M and a performance-based earnout over the next 3 years.
- "Introducing Podcorn's marketplace of ~40K creators to our robust podcast audience network will enable advertisers to target the right listeners with the most effective media available to brands today – custom, host-read, branded audio content at scale," Chief Digital Officer J.D. Crowley commented.
- 60% of the 2.5M podcasts in the past decade are created in the past two years.