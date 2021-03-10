Dosing underway in BeiGene's early-stage study of HPK1 inhibitor BGB-15025

Mar. 10, 2021 7:26 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)BGNEBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • The first patient has been dosed in BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) Phase 1 clinical trial of BGB-15025, its investigational hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1) inhibitor.
  • BGB-15025 is designed to target T cell activation to fight cancer growth.
  • This first-in-human Phase 1 trial will assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary antitumor activity of BGB-15025 alone and in combination with tislelizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors. This trial will be conducted in multiple countries globally.
  • “We believe that the unique nature of BGB-15025 and the HPK1 pathway provides us with a compelling scientific rationale for investigating it as a monotherapy and in combination with our anti-PD-1 antibody, tislelizumab. We are excited to advance its clinical development globally,” commented Lai Wang, Head of Global Research, Clinical Operations & Biometrics at BeiGene.
  • In January 2021, BeiGene and Novartis collaborated to develop, manufacture, and commercialize tislelizumab in North America, Europe, and Japan.
