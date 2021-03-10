Facebook, Google targeted in new U.S. antitrust bills for news content payments
- A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers follow the lead of Australia and introduce antitrust bills meant to help news publishers collectively bargain with platforms like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (GOOG,GOOGL).
- Senator Amy Klobuchar and Representative David Cicilline are leading the bill, which will be introduced today. Senator John Kennedy and Representative Ken Buck have expressed support for the bill. The sponsors are both Democrats, while Kennedy and Buck are Republicans.
- The bill would let print, broadcast, and online publishers work together to bargain for better cuts of the platform ad revenue. The negotiations can happen for a four-year period that would waive antitrust laws.
- "This bill will give hardworking local reporters and publishers the helping hand they need right now, so they can continue to do their important work," says Cicilline.
- Facebook and Google have pushed back hard against potential legislation in Australia that would require the tech giants to negotiate content payments with local publishers
- Facebook banned Australian publishers and users from posting or sharing regional news content, which resulted in a wave of accidental bans for charities and local health organizations.