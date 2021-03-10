Vertex Pharma launches VX-880 study in diabetes; secures Fast Track tag
Mar. 10, 2021
- The FDA has granted Fast Track Designation for Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:VRTX) VX-880 and that the company has initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for VX-880 in patients who have type 1 diabetes (T1D) with severe hypoglycemia and impaired hypoglycemic awareness.
- This will be a sequential, multi-part trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of different doses of VX-880. Approx. 17 patients will be enrolled.
- Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.
- VX-880, formerly known as STx-02, is an investigational allogeneic human stem cell-derived islet cell therapy. VX-880 has the potential to restore the body’s ability to regulate glucose levels by restoring pancreatic islet cell function, including insulin production.
- The VX-880 clinical trial will involve an infusion of fully differentiated, functional islet cells, as well as the chronic administration of concomitant immunosuppressive therapy, to protect the islet cells from immune rejection.