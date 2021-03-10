Higher commodity costs are actually boding well for margins: At the Open
- Oil prices are back on the front after two-straight losing days.
- WTI futures (CL1:COM) are up 1%, nearly $65/barrel and Brent futures (CO1:COM) are up 1% above $68/barrel.
- Rising commodities prices, and oil in particular, are stoking inflation concerns and worries about higher input costs for companies still recovering from the pandemic.
- WTI is up 23% from pre-pandemic levels. Copper (HG1:COM), up 0.2% premarket, is up 54% since before the pandemic and lumber (LB1:COM), up 0.1% before the bell, is up 116%.
- Five-year inflation breakevens at 2.41 are at levels not seen since 2011.
- But according to research by Credit Suisse, "higher materials costs mean higher operating margins."
- "Our work finds a positive relationship between raw material prices and EBIT margins (commodity prices lead by 3 months)," analysts led by Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Jonathan Golub wrote in a note today.
- The fit (see Credit Suisse chart below) between the two is driven by:
- The relationship between commodity prices and broad-based economic growth.
- The amortization of fixed expenses greater sales.
- The ability of companies to pass on higher costs (pricing power) in key industries.
