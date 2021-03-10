Higher commodity costs are actually boding well for margins: At the Open

  • Oil prices are back on the front after two-straight losing days.
  • WTI futures (CL1:COM) are up 1%, nearly $65/barrel and Brent futures (CO1:COM) are up 1% above $68/barrel.
  • Rising commodities prices, and oil in particular, are stoking inflation concerns and worries about higher input costs for companies still recovering from the pandemic.
  • WTI is up 23% from pre-pandemic levels. Copper (HG1:COM), up 0.2% premarket, is up 54% since before the pandemic and lumber (LB1:COM), up 0.1% before the bell, is up 116%.
  • Five-year inflation breakevens at 2.41 are at levels not seen since 2011.
  • But according to research by Credit Suisse, "higher materials costs mean higher operating margins."
  • "Our work finds a positive relationship between raw material prices and EBIT margins (commodity prices lead by 3 months)," analysts led by Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Jonathan Golub wrote in a note today.
  • The fit (see Credit Suisse chart below) between the two is driven by:
  1. The relationship between commodity prices and broad-based economic growth.
  2. The amortization of fixed expenses greater sales.
  3. The ability of companies to pass on higher costs (pricing power) in key industries.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.