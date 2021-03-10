Dick's recommended by Morgan Stanley as a post-COVID winner
Mar. 10, 2021 8:49 AM ETDICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)
- Morgan Stanley says there is more EPS than meets the eye at Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -6.3%).
- Analyst Simeon Gutman: "We like DKS for its asymmetric risk/reward skew, particularly over the next 24 months. The business should grow faster and be more profitable post-COVID. On top of compounding share repurchases (DKS is sitting on $1.7b in cash), we believe there could be significant upside to consensus EPS estimates in '22and beyond."
- Gutman says the MS model builds in structurally higher gross margins, which assumes DKS continues to increase private brand penetration, leverage occupancy costs, and tightly manage promotions/markdowns. The reward for investors could be a mid- to high-teens valuation multiple vs. the current low-teens level.
- MS keeps an Overweight rating and price target of $77 on Dick's.
- Shares of Dick's are off 0.10% premarket after falling 6.34% yesterday.
