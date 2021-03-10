Dick's recommended by Morgan Stanley as a post-COVID winner

  • Morgan Stanley says there is more EPS than meets the eye at Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -6.3%).
  • Analyst Simeon Gutman: "We like DKS for its asymmetric risk/reward skew, particularly over the next 24 months. The business should grow faster and be more profitable post-COVID. On top of compounding share repurchases (DKS is sitting on $1.7b in cash), we believe there could be significant upside to consensus EPS estimates in '22and beyond."
  • Gutman says the MS model builds in structurally higher gross margins, which assumes DKS continues to increase private brand penetration, leverage occupancy costs, and tightly manage promotions/markdowns. The reward for investors could be a mid- to high-teens valuation multiple vs. the current low-teens level.
  • MS keeps an Overweight rating and price target of $77 on Dick's.
  • Shares of Dick's are off 0.10% premarket after falling 6.34% yesterday.
  • Read the Dick's earnings call transcript
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.