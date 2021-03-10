Sundance Energy slumps in early trade after initiating voluntary, prepackaged Chapter 11 process

Mar. 10, 2021 8:54 AM ETSundance Energy, Inc. (SNDE)SNDEBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) and its affiliates filed for voluntary Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for strengthening the company's balance sheet and position it for sustained future success.
  • Chapter 11 process is expected to conclude in ~60 days with all operations continuing as usual.
  • The prepackaged plan for reorganization will provide for a debt-for-equity exchange leading to eliminating $250M+ of funded debt obligations from the company's balance sheet.
  • Sundance has also secured commitments from certain of its term loan lenders for at least $45M in debtor-in-possession financing.
  • Shares trading 41.3% down premarket
