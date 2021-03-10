Northern Oil and Gas trims $48M from Marcellus purchase
Mar. 10, 2021 8:58 AM ETNorthern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG)NOGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG) +2.7% pre-market after announcing a $48.6M purchase price reduction in the recent Marcellus Shale acquisition from Reliance Industries.
- EQT Corp. and other parties exercised their preferential rights to purchase certain properties that would have otherwise been included in the deal.
- Northern says the acquired assets are reduced by 3%, or 2,200 net acres, and net undeveloped inventory are lowered by two net wells, or 1% of the estimated 231 net undeveloped locations.
- The company forecasts FY 2021 capital spending of $20M-$25M on production of 75-85 Mmcf/day.
- In the original deal, Northern agreed to buy non-operated natural gas assets in the Appalachian Basin from Reliance Industries for $175M in cash and ~3.25M warrants to purchase common shares at $14 each.