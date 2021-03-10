Cathie Wood's ARK Invest adds shares of DraftKings and Skillz
Mar. 10, 2021 8:58 AM ETARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARKW, SKLZARKK, ARKW, SKLZBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Cathie Wood and ARK Invest add 949,200 shares of DraftKings to their ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK). Shares of ARKK are up another 2.5% in premarket action following yesterday's record 10.4% advance.
- DraftKings gained 2.8% yesterday and is up another 4.5% in the premarket, with the sell-side continuing to warm to the stock.
- Cathie Wood and team also added positions to their ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW), which gained 9.2% yesterday and is up another 3.1% premarket. Among the adds is 486.5K shares Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), which gained 3.3% yesterday and is up 6.5% premarket.
- See below a chart performance of ARKK and ARKW in comparison to the S&P 500 over the past six months.