Adidas rallies as investors back new five-year plan
Mar. 10, 2021 8:59 AM ETadidas AG (ADDYY)ADDYYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) unveiled its new five-year plan today, highlighted by a set target to grow sales by 10% annually through 2025.
- The company is also making a big commitment on e-commerce and using sustainable materials.
- Adidas aims to generate about half of its revenue from direct-to-consumer businesses by 2025 and is investing heavily in digital technology.
- A target is set to achieve operating profit margin of 12% to 14% by 2025.
- On the capital allocation front, Adidas expects to distribute between 8B and 9 B euros to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks by 2025.
- Details on Adidas' Q4 earnings report.
- Shares of Adidas are up 4.55% in Frankfurt trading.
