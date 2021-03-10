Adidas rallies as investors back new five-year plan

Mar. 10, 2021 8:59 AM ETadidas AG (ADDYY)ADDYYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) unveiled its new five-year plan today, highlighted by a set target to grow sales by 10% annually through 2025.
  • The company is also making a big commitment on e-commerce and using sustainable materials.
  • Adidas aims to generate about half of its revenue from direct-to-consumer businesses by 2025 and is investing heavily in digital technology.
  • A target is set to achieve operating profit margin of 12% to 14% by 2025.
  • On the capital allocation front, Adidas expects to distribute between 8B and 9 B euros to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks by 2025.
  • Details on Adidas' Q4 earnings report.
  • Shares of Adidas are up 4.55% in Frankfurt trading.
  • Adidas was singled out in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a big week.
