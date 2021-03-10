Former Walt Disney executives led Forest Road Acquisition prices upsized $305M IPO; trading begins today

  • SPAC Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) priced its upsized 30.5M units IPO at $10/unit; units expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbol, 'FRXB.U' commencing Mar.10.
  • Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-fifth of one redeemable warrant; warrant holder to purchase one share at $11.5.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase additional units in an amount up to 15% of the units sold.
  • The company plans to concentrate its search for a target business operating in the technology, media, telecommunications, and consumer space.
  • Former Walt Disney executives Thomas Staggs and Kevin Mayer will be serving as co-CEO and co-chairperson of the board.
  • In mid-February, Forest Road Acquisition announced that it is underway deal to acquire The Beachbody Company and Myx Fitness, along with word that its founders are launching a second SPAC.
