Former Walt Disney executives led Forest Road Acquisition prices upsized $305M IPO; trading begins today
Mar. 10, 2021 9:09 AM ETThe Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- SPAC Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) priced its upsized 30.5M units IPO at $10/unit; units expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbol, 'FRXB.U' commencing Mar.10.
- Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-fifth of one redeemable warrant; warrant holder to purchase one share at $11.5.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase additional units in an amount up to 15% of the units sold.
- The company plans to concentrate its search for a target business operating in the technology, media, telecommunications, and consumer space.
- Former Walt Disney executives Thomas Staggs and Kevin Mayer will be serving as co-CEO and co-chairperson of the board.
- In mid-February, Forest Road Acquisition announced that it is underway deal to acquire The Beachbody Company and Myx Fitness, along with word that its founders are launching a second SPAC.