ESM Acquisition prices $300M SPAC IPO
Mar. 10, 2021 9:13 AM ETBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- ESM Acquisition (ESM) prices its initial public offering of 30M investment units at $10 per unit, which started trading today on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ESM.U."
- Each unit consists of a Class A common share and 0.33 warrant exercisable to purchase a second share at $11.50 per share.
- Underwriters' overallotment option is additional 4.5M units.
- This special purpose acquisition company intends to focus on a target business that is positioned to benefit from the global transition towards a low carbon economy, including but not limited to the shift away from fossil fuels, the light-weighting and electrification of vehicles and the reduction of carbon emissions from key industrial processes.
- Shares and warrants will be listed separately as “ESM” and “ESM WS,” respectively.
