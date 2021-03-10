ESM Acquisition prices $300M SPAC IPO

Mar. 10, 2021 9:13 AM ETBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • ESM Acquisition (ESM) prices its initial public offering of 30M investment units at $10 per unit, which started trading today on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ESM.U."
  • Each unit consists of a Class A common share and 0.33 warrant exercisable to purchase a second share at $11.50 per share.
  • Underwriters' overallotment option is additional 4.5M units.
  • This special purpose acquisition company intends to focus on a target business that is positioned to benefit from the global transition towards a low carbon economy, including but not limited to the shift away from fossil fuels, the light-weighting and electrification of vehicles and the reduction of carbon emissions from key industrial processes.
  • Shares and warrants will be listed separately as “ESM” and “ESM WS,” respectively.
  • Now Read: Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V pops more than 10% after Monday selloff (update)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.