Agile Growth prices $300M initial public offering

Mar. 10, 2021 9:20 AM ETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Agile Growth (AGGRU) prices initial public offering of 30M units at a price of $10.00 per unit.
  • Units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq and trade under the ticker symbol “AGGRU” beginning March 10, 2021.
  • Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant.
  • Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants will be listed under the symbols “AGGR” and “AGGRW,” respectively.
  • It is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.
  • The company is sponsored by Agile Growth Sponsor, an entity founded by Jay Bhatt.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.