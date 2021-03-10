Agile Growth prices $300M initial public offering
Mar. 10, 2021 9:20 AM ETBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Agile Growth (AGGRU) prices initial public offering of 30M units at a price of $10.00 per unit.
- Units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq and trade under the ticker symbol “AGGRU” beginning March 10, 2021.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant.
- Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants will be listed under the symbols “AGGR” and “AGGRW,” respectively.
- It is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.
- The company is sponsored by Agile Growth Sponsor, an entity founded by Jay Bhatt.