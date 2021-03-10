Digital Transformation Opportunities prices upsized $300M IPO; commences trading today

Mar. 10, 2021 9:23 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • SPAC Digital Transformation Opportunities (DTOCU) priced its upsized IPO of 30M units at $10/unit; each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the company and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant.
  • Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.5/share.
  • Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols 'DTOC' and 'DTOCW' respectively; units will be listed on the Nasdaq and trade under the symbol 'DTOCU' from today.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.5M units.
  • The company expects to focus on growth-oriented or technology-enabled targets that are at a key inflection point in their business evolution.
  • The company expects to focus on businesses in the healthcare industry, with a particular focus on healthcare technology and adjacent verticals.
  • The Company is led by CEO and Chairman Kevin Nazemi, former co-founded Oscar Health and served as its Co-CEO and co-founded Renew Health and served as its CEO and concurrently serves as a director of Premera Blue Cross. CFO Kyle Francis, former CEO and CFO of Southern California Reproductive Center.
  • Offer expected to close on Mar.12.
