Cloopen to acquire CRM software provider EliteCRM

Mar. 10, 2021 9:34 AM ETCloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)RAASBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Cloopen (RAAS +3.9%) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all the equity interests of EliteCRM, a leading customer relationship management software provider.
  • The company also agreed to offer equity awards in the form of restricted shares in the aggregate of less than 1% of its outstanding share capital on a fully-diluted basis to certain management members of EliteCRM.
  • EliteCRM is a leading contact center and customer relationship management software provider in China with solid industry experience and strong technological capabilities.
  • "We believe this acquisition will enable us to offer integrated cloud-based contact center solutions with more competitive functions as we step up our efforts in driving the digital transformation and integration in enterprise management," founder & CEO Mr. Changxun Sun commented.
  • Transaction expected to be completed in March 2021.
