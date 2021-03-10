Cloopen to acquire CRM software provider EliteCRM
Mar. 10, 2021 9:34 AM ETCloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)RAASBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Cloopen (RAAS +3.9%) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all the equity interests of EliteCRM, a leading customer relationship management software provider.
- The company also agreed to offer equity awards in the form of restricted shares in the aggregate of less than 1% of its outstanding share capital on a fully-diluted basis to certain management members of EliteCRM.
- EliteCRM is a leading contact center and customer relationship management software provider in China with solid industry experience and strong technological capabilities.
- "We believe this acquisition will enable us to offer integrated cloud-based contact center solutions with more competitive functions as we step up our efforts in driving the digital transformation and integration in enterprise management," founder & CEO Mr. Changxun Sun commented.
- Transaction expected to be completed in March 2021.