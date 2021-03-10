3M bags contract from Michigan Medicine for complete suite of AI-powered clinician and revenue cycle technology
Mar. 10, 2021 10:00 AM ET3M Company (MMM)MMMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA4 Comments
- Michigan Medicine to partner with 3M (MMM +1.9%) Health Information Systems to implement a full portfolio of 3M technology across its health care system.
- 3M's suite of AI-enabled solutions, fully integrated with Michigan Medicine's electronic health record, will be implemented across the health system's three hospitals and 125 outpatient clinics, including the University of Michigan Health System and Medical School.
- "Michigan Medicine has a long history of cutting-edge research and premier patient care. To advance this mission, we plan to use 3M technology to ease the documentation burden and streamline EHR work for Michigan Medicine providers and staff across the continuum of care settings, to create more time for their value-added patient care activities." said Jeff Terrell, MD, Associate Chief Medical Information Officer, Professor, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery for the health system.
- Press Release