Comtech Telecommunications receives $3.1M in additional funding for past orders
Mar. 10, 2021Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)
- During 1Q21, Comtech Telecommunications' (CMTL +3.1%) Safety & Security Technologies group received $3.1M of additional funding on a previously announced statewide contract to design, deploy, and operate Next Generation 911 services for the State of South Carolina.
- With these incremental orders, the contract which is valued at up to $54M has now been funded $20M to date.
- Partial funding represents certain of these centers purchasing state-of-the-art Solacom NG911 call handling solutions.
- Original contract was awarded during 4Q20 for implementation of Comtech's NG911 services that will provide citizens with advanced communication capabilities when calling for emergency services.