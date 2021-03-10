Vertex shares slide after downside revenue forecast

Mar. 10, 2021 10:24 AM ETVertex, Inc. (VERX)VERXBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) shares are down 11.4% after this morning's Q4 results topped estimates but the Q1 revenue forecast fell short.
  • For Q4, the company reported revenue of $99.5M (+16% Y/Y) versus the $94.2M consensus and EPS of $0.08, one cent better than expected.
  • Software subscription revenue was up 15% to $83.9M.
  • ARR was up 14% to $316.4M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved 11% to $19.1M.
  • Cash from operations totaled $39.5M with FCF of $46.7M.
  • The Q1 forecast includes revenue of $94.5-96.5M, below the $97.2M consensus, and adjusted EBITDA of $15.5-17.5M, inline with the $16.4M estimate.
  • Full-year has a rosier view with $401-405M in revenue (consensus: $399M) and adjusted EBITDA of $68M-72M (consensus: $68.9M).
  • Press release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.