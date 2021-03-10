Vertex shares slide after downside revenue forecast
Mar. 10, 2021 10:24 AM ETVertex, Inc. (VERX)VERXBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) shares are down 11.4% after this morning's Q4 results topped estimates but the Q1 revenue forecast fell short.
- For Q4, the company reported revenue of $99.5M (+16% Y/Y) versus the $94.2M consensus and EPS of $0.08, one cent better than expected.
- Software subscription revenue was up 15% to $83.9M.
- ARR was up 14% to $316.4M.
- Adjusted EBITDA improved 11% to $19.1M.
- Cash from operations totaled $39.5M with FCF of $46.7M.
- The Q1 forecast includes revenue of $94.5-96.5M, below the $97.2M consensus, and adjusted EBITDA of $15.5-17.5M, inline with the $16.4M estimate.
- Full-year has a rosier view with $401-405M in revenue (consensus: $399M) and adjusted EBITDA of $68M-72M (consensus: $68.9M).
- Press release.