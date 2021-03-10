Just Energy slashed by a third after Texas blackouts bump it to bankruptcy

Mar. 10, 2021 10:20 AM ETJust Energy Group Inc. (JE)JEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Just Energy (JE -33.4%) plunges in early trading a day after filing for court protection in Canada and bankruptcy in the U.S. after suffering crushing losses from last month's Texas blackouts.
  • Just Energy filed for protection yesterday in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston with an agreement to borrow $125M in emergency financing from investor Pimco.
  • The company says the filings and $125M DIP financing will enable it to continue all operations without interruption throughout the U.S. and Canada and to continue making payments required by ERCOT and satisfy other regulatory obligations.
  • RBC analyst Nelson Ng reiterates his Underperform rating on the stock and cuts his price target to C$1 from C$3, citing uncertainty around another restructuring process.
  • Just Energy raised doubts last month about its ability to continue as a going concern.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.