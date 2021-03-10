Just Energy slashed by a third after Texas blackouts bump it to bankruptcy
Mar. 10, 2021 10:20 AM ETJust Energy Group Inc. (JE)JEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Just Energy (JE -33.4%) plunges in early trading a day after filing for court protection in Canada and bankruptcy in the U.S. after suffering crushing losses from last month's Texas blackouts.
- Just Energy filed for protection yesterday in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston with an agreement to borrow $125M in emergency financing from investor Pimco.
- The company says the filings and $125M DIP financing will enable it to continue all operations without interruption throughout the U.S. and Canada and to continue making payments required by ERCOT and satisfy other regulatory obligations.
- RBC analyst Nelson Ng reiterates his Underperform rating on the stock and cuts his price target to C$1 from C$3, citing uncertainty around another restructuring process.
- Just Energy raised doubts last month about its ability to continue as a going concern.