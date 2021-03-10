Vocera raises $200M through convertible senior notes due 2026

Mar. 10, 2021 10:29 AM ETStryker Corporation (SYK)SYKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) has priced $200M of 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2026.
  • Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $30M of notes.
  • Offering is expected to close on March 12.
  • Net proceeds will be ~$193.9M (or ~$223.1M if the initial purchasers exercise their option).
  • Net proceeds will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions and expects to use ~$103.4M together with ~1.3 M shares of Vocera common stock to repurchase ~$102.9M of its 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2023 and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
