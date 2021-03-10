MongoDB price targets raised after Q4 beats and likely conservative guidance
Mar. 10, 2021 10:36 AM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB)MDBBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Canaccord Genuity maintains a Buy rating on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and raises the price target from $375 to $430, citing the strong Q4 earnings report with steady growth for subscriptions and accelerating growth for Atlas. The firm says conservative is likely conservative, and thinks investors should add shares during any pullback.
- Needham (Buy) raises its MDB PT from $394 to $409, noting that the company "continues to favorably execute against its large database market opportunity as the company maintained its near record levels of new customer adds and reported an acceleration of Atlas growth."
- DA Davidson (Neutral) raises MDB from $275 to $300, highlighting Atlas as an outperformance driver and solid traction with large customers but staying on the sidelines due to valuation concerns.
- MDB shares are down 2.6% to $303.85.
- Yesterday, the company reported Q4 beats and strong revenue forecasts but the loss per share guidance was wider than expected.