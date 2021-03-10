Progyny raised to buy at BofA noting an ‘attractive’ entry point

Mar. 10, 2021 10:45 AM ETProgyny, Inc. (PGNY)PGNYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Progyny (PGNY +5.3%) shares have surged ~89.4% over the past 12-month period. Yet the analysts at Bank of America have upgraded the stock to buy from neutral noting an ‘attractive’ entry point following the recent pullback.
  • At ~7x 2022 EV/ revenue estimate, the price target is maintained at $53.00 per share implying ~20.8% upside to the previous close.
  • The analyst Michael Cherny and the team argue that the stock’s recent weakness is ‘overdone’ despite the company’s 2021 guidance coming mostly in-line with the consensus.
  • Noting that Progyny’s revenue growth is at or near the high end of the peer group, the analysts project a further acceleration in 2022 subject to the company converting its expanding pipeline into closed deals after the COVID-related impact in 2020.
  • Despite the revenue beat, Progyny shares fell following its Q4 2020 earnings release in reaction to the softer guidance for 2021.
