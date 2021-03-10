Samsung Awesome Unpacked event next week likely debuting new low-cost Galaxy A models

Mar. 10, 2021 10:47 AM ETSamsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNNF)SSNNF, SSNLFBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) has sent out invitations for an Awesome Unpacked event on March 17 starting at 10 AM ET.
  • The company says the event will bring the "Awesome to everyone." Samsung is expected to add to its lower-cost Galaxy A family of smartphones.
  • Long available in international markets, the Galaxy A lineup made its U.S. debut last year with two 4G and two 5G phones ranging in price from $110 to $600.
  • The new Galaxy A phones could cut prices even lower for 5G models as the pandemic-driven economic squeeze has consumers favoring lower cost smartphones.
  • Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G smartphones last April.
