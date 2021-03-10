Equinor strikes oil off Norway in Barents Sea
Mar. 10, 2021
- Equinor (EQNR +2.7%) says it has made an oil discovery near its flagship Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea, in a potential boost for the industry's expansion goals in the Arctic region.
- Equinor and minority partners including Eni (E +1.3%) estimate recoverable resources at 31M50M barrels.
- Exploration well 7220/7-4 is the first of four planned exploration wells for Equinor in the Barents Sea this year.
- The Norwegian industry's expansion into the Barents Sea has been slowed in recent years as a run of exploration success in the early part of the last decade came to a halt.
- Equinor reportedly is looking to sell more U.S. assets and exit several other countries as part of a major global reshuffle.