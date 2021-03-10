InnerScope Hearing Technologies signs joint collaboration & reseller agreement with GTX
Mar. 10, 2021 10:55 AM ETInnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (INND), GTXOINND, GTXOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCPK:INND +1.4%) signs joint collaboration & reseller agreement with GTX (OTCPK:GTXO +8.8%).
- Under the agreement, GTX will have a non-exclusive reseller license to offer for sale of InnerScope's hearing aid devices and related hearing products and services through GTXCorp.com.
- Additionally, InnerScope and GTX will collaborate on future projects that fit both mutual core competencies and secure new B2B and B2C distribution channels in both the government and private sectors.
- Matthew Moore, CEO comments, "Partnering with GTX opens up new domestic and international market opportunities for InnerScope. We are looking forward to collaborating with GTX on various projects and securing new B2B and B2C distribution channels for both government and private sectors. We are thrilled to offer GTX's suite of products, which we believe will complement our Hearing Products and bring greater visibility to InnerScope's brand awareness. We also believe selling our Self-Fitting Hearing Aids through GTX's domestic and international distribution channels will give InnerScope the ability to participate in the global market of 1.5 billion people that live with some degree of hearing loss."