SoftBank Vision Fund 2 sinks $120M into Jobandtalent digital temp agency
Mar. 10, 2021 11:02 AM ETSoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBF)SFTBF, SFTBYBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Vision Fund 2 invests $120M in Spain's Jobandtalent, a digital temp staffing startup looking to break into the U.S. market.
- The Series D round brings total funding for the startup up to nearly $370M.
- Jobandtalent also received about $100M in debt financing from BlackRock.
- "Jobandtalent is addressing a crucial challenge facing the modern workforce - how to balance flexibility with high quality, reliable job opportunities," says Yanni Pipilis, Managing Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers. "The company has developed a data-driven platform that has a track record of providing high fulfilment and low attrition staffing for businesses with temporary roles to fill, while securing income stability and benefits for workers."
- The company currently operates in eight global markets and management tells TechCrunch a U.S. debut should happen within the "next year."