Nasdaq trims gains as markets look to 10-year Treasury auction
Mar. 10, 2021 11:48 AM ETNASDAQ Composite Index (COMP.IND), DJI, SP500COMP.IND, DJI, SP500, XLF, XLB, XLC, XLKBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor9 Comments
- The Nasdaq (COMP) +0.3% has gone from first to worst among the major averages, as tech pared gains ahead of a Treasury auction for 10-year notes.
- The Dow (DJI) +1.2% is outperforming the S&P 500 (SP500) +0.6%, helped by price moves in Boeing and Goldman. Boeing is up 7% so far this week.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is steady at 1.54% ahead of results for a $38B auction of 10-year notes at 1 p.m. ET. Weak demand for a 7-year auction led to the 10-year's first spike up to 1.6%.
- The CPI y/y rise for February came in right at expectations, which erased yield gains this morning.
- The numbers reinforce the idea of more stable, but not excessive inflation, according to BlackRock's Rick Rieder.
- While "we don’t expect the Fed to make a policy adjustment anytime soon, at some point the financial stability risks that emanate from an extremely low policy rate, coupled with the real economy boom that we expect, could in fact force the Fed’s hand," Rieder, CIO of global fixed income, writes. "Nonetheless, we think policy adjustments are likely to be gradual, and in response to spectacular growth, such that dips in risk asset prices should be viewed as potential buying opportunities."
- The S&P is still broadly higher, with all 11 sectors higher. Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) and Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) are at the top, with Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) and Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) trailing.
- The Big 6 megacaps are leaning negative, with four in the red and Apple the weakest. Tesla is just slightly higher.
- Attention is also on the NYSE debut of Roblox, which is indicated to open sharply higher.