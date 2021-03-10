Vuzix partners with AR digitization startup to expand enterprise training efforts
Mar. 10, 2021
- Vuzix (VUZI +1.8%) is partnering with German startup rooom AG, which offers a cloud-based platform that lets customers digitize assets and data into CAD data.
- Vuzix says the tie-in can help enterprises across multiple market verticals expand Vuzix Smart Glasses use and build new AR digitized assets for training and field service.
- "We welcome rooom AG as a Vuzix Smart Glasses platform partner. Our combined solution will support the creation of advanced 3D augmented reality content for both new and existing enterprise customers at both companies, while concurrently driving increased demand for our Smart Glasses," says Vuzix CEO Paul Travers.
