Franklin Resources stock gains after AUM reaches $1.5T in February
Mar. 10, 2021 12:04 PM ETFranklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)BENBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), known for its Franklin Templeton funds, jumps 8.4% after reporting a 0.4% increase in it preliminary assets under management in February.
- AUM rose to $1.50T at Feb. 28. from $1.49T at Jan. 31, primarily reflecting market gains and long-term net inflows, partly offset by cash management net outflows.
- That follows an AUM increase of 0.3% increase in January.
- Equity AUM of $503.1B grew 2.6% M/M in February, while fixed income AUM of $656.7B fell 1.3%.
- Multi-asset AUM of $145B increased 3.4% M/M, and alternative AUM of $129.1B rose 0.2%.
- Rival T. Rowe Price's preliminary AUM also reached $1.50T in February, notching in a 2.5% M/M increase.