Stratasys upgraded at JPMorgan after pullback eases valuation concerns
Mar. 10, 2021 12:05 PM ETStratasys Ltd. (SSYS)SSYS, DDD, PRLB, VJET, DMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Last month, JPMorgan lifted its Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) price target due to the faster than expected recovery and signs of increased R&D activity in the industrial sector. But the firm stayed at an Underweight rating, citing valuation concerns.
- The recent tech rout eased those concerns, prompting JPMorgan to upgrade Stratasys from Underweight to Neutral. The price target goes up another dollar to $29.
- Stratasys shares are currently up 3% to $25.17, which still leaves shares down 24% in the past week.
- 3D printing peers on the move: 3D Systems (DDD +1.7%), Proto Labs (PRLB +2.3%), Voxeljet (VJET +1.0%), and Desktop Metal (DM +4.8%).
- Yesterday, Stratasys unveiled a new 3D printer for dental abs.