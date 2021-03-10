WisdomTree adds ESG criteria to ETFs

  • WisdomTree Investments has just added ESG: environmental, social, and governance standards to non-ESG ETFs. This will affect all UCITS equity-based exchange traded funds that are self-indexed. This is only for European-based ETFs for now, but investors can look to see if this can become a new trend.
  • Per ETF Stream, Nitesh Shah, director, research, at WisdomTree, commented: “All of WisdomTree’s UCITS equity ETFs, including VOLT, tracking proprietary indices have seen their index methodologies enhanced to incorporate ESG considerations in the past six months.”
  • She further went on and stated: “These index methodology enhancements, which include exclusion criteria, are part of our broader ESG commitment and evolution within this space.”
  • The 12 ETFs being affected are as follows:
  • WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF (DGRA)
  • WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF (NYSEARCA:DHS)
  • WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF (NYSEARCA:DXJ)
  • WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend UCITS ETF (NYSEARCA:DFE)
  • WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)
  • WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend UCITS ETF (DGSE)
  • WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF (NYSEARCA:DEM)
  • WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF (WUKD)
  • WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF (GGRA)
  • WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF (EGRA)
  • WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF (NASDAQ:EEI)
  • WisdomTree Battery Solutions UCITS ETF (NYSEMKT:VOLT)
  • WisdomTree Investments has also recently launched the first fixed income exchange traded fund issued to finance the European Union's “EU” coronavirus recovery programs.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.