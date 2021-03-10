WisdomTree adds ESG criteria to ETFs
- WisdomTree Investments has just added ESG: environmental, social, and governance standards to non-ESG ETFs. This will affect all UCITS equity-based exchange traded funds that are self-indexed. This is only for European-based ETFs for now, but investors can look to see if this can become a new trend.
- Per ETF Stream, Nitesh Shah, director, research, at WisdomTree, commented: “All of WisdomTree’s UCITS equity ETFs, including VOLT, tracking proprietary indices have seen their index methodologies enhanced to incorporate ESG considerations in the past six months.”
- She further went on and stated: “These index methodology enhancements, which include exclusion criteria, are part of our broader ESG commitment and evolution within this space.”
- The 12 ETFs being affected are as follows:
- WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF (DGRA)
- WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF (NYSEARCA:DHS)
- WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF (NYSEARCA:DXJ)
- WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend UCITS ETF (NYSEARCA:DFE)
- WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)
- WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend UCITS ETF (DGSE)
- WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF (NYSEARCA:DEM)
- WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF (WUKD)
- WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF (GGRA)
- WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF (EGRA)
- WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF (NASDAQ:EEI)
- WisdomTree Battery Solutions UCITS ETF (NYSEMKT:VOLT)
- WisdomTree Investments has also recently launched the first fixed income exchange traded fund issued to finance the European Union's “EU” coronavirus recovery programs.