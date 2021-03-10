JD.com Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Mar. 10, 2021 12:13 PM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD)JDBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor7 Comments
- JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+125.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $33.69B (+37.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.