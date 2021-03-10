AT&T adds 5G fixed wireless to business broadband approach
- AT&T (T +0.6%) is adding 5G solutions to its nationwide business-focused broadband network.
- Beginning in April, it's adding new fixed wireless router options from Sierra Wireless (SWIR +1.4%) and Ericsson's Cradlepoint (ERIC +1.1%) to its business fiber network, which already connects more than 2.5M customer locations with fixed and wireless solutions.
- The company had laid out fixed wireless two years ago as part of its roadmap to 5G for businesses.
- "Businesses can use it as a primary connection, a secondary connection to enhance reliability, to set up a temporary work site, or even to deliver highly secure connectivity needs for work-from-home employees independent of their home broadband connection," AT&T says.