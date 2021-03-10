SailPoint and Nuance shares climb after joining Wedbush's Best Ideas List

  • Citing the recent pullbacks during the tech rout, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives names SailPoint (NYSE:SAIL) and Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) to the firm's Best Ideas List due to the attractive entry point.
  • SailPoint is reaffirmed at an Outperform rating and $80 price target. Nuance stays at Outperform and $65.
  • SAIL shares are currently up 2.5% to $54.27. NUAN is up 2.6% to $43.47. For the week, the stocks are still down 10% and 5%, respectively.
  • Wedbush also added Apple to the Best Ideas List, seeing the potential for a $3 trillion valuation "on the horizon."
