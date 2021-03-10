Genesco Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 10, 2021 12:25 PM ETGenesco Inc. (GCO)GCOBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Genesco (NYSE:GCO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.96 (-36.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $617.48M (-8.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GCO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.