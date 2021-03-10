Auto insurers rise as CPI includes higher motor vehicle insurance prices M/M

  • While most P&C insurer stocks are rising today, auto insurers may be getting a bit of a lift from February's consumer price index report released today.
  • The report mentions that the price index for motor vehicle insurance rose during the month vs. January 2021. Year-over-year, though, the index is down 2.8%.
  • The ability to raise insurance prices may indicate that people are driving more, after the pandemic forced many to work from home.
  • That could help earnings for Progressive (PGR +2.6%), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B +2.5%) (BRK.A +2.6%), Allstate (ALL +1.2%), and Travelers (TRV +1.2%).
  • Still, overall P&C insurer stocks are faring well during the session, with the S&P 1500 Composite Property & Casualty Insurance index rising 1.9% during midday trading.
  • Even with recent gains, insurers still lag the S&P 500's performance over the past year as seen in the chart below, comparing the S&P 1500 Composite P&C Insurance index (orange line) with the S&P 500 and auto insurers PGR, ALL, BRK.B, and TRV.
  • SA contributor Josh Arnold calls Progressive the "sleep-well-at night insurer."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.