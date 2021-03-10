Virpax inks deal with Charles River for Epoladerm development
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX) announces that it has signed an agreement with Charles River Laboratories to initiate preclinical studies of Epoladerm, Virpax's proprietary, patented, anti-inflammatory topical spray film delivery technology for acute musculoskeletal pain.
- Under the terms of this agreement, Charles River will perform seven preclinical animal studies including method, dosage, and toxicity as part of the required U.S. FDA enabling trials for an Investigational New Drug Application for Epoladerm.
- The company expects to file its IND briefing documents in the first half of 2021.