Bayer sees U.S. court review on future Roundup claims pushed to May 12

  • Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +2.8%) says it now expects a U.S. court hearing on a proposed $2B settlement for possible future lawsuits over its Roundup weedkiller to occur on May 12, rather than March 31 as previously was expected.
  • The settlement proposal would add $750M to the total bill of an outline settlement agreed last June, tallied at as much as $11B at the time.
  • At its capital markets event, Bayer says it is targeting core EPS to rise to €7-€7.5 ($8.32), up from €6.39/share in 2020, and sales to reach €43B-€45B by 2024, driven by life science innovations, increasing efficiency and a push for innovation across its divisions.
  • Bayer had said last month that it expected core EPS would drop €5.6-€5.8 in 2021, below investors' expectations.
  • Bayer details the effect of the expiring patent on its best-selling Xarelto stroke prevention pill from 2024, forecasting the pharmaceuticals unit EBITDA margin as a percentage of sales coming in above 30% in 2024, down from 34.9% in 2020, before returning to sustainable growth in 2025.
  • "We plan to continue to grow at Pharmaceuticals despite patent expirations and only expect to register a modest decline in sales in 2024," Bayer says.
