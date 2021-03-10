Global Internet of People joins hands with China Policy Expert Database
Mar. 10, 2021 1:30 PM ETGlobal Internet of People, Inc. (SDH)SDHBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) subsidiary, Global Mentor Board (Hangzhou) Science and Technology enters into a strategic partnership framework with China Policy Expert Database.
- It is a research institute owned by China Yan Shi Press, a state-owned publisher in China, on January 14, 2021.
- The partnership aims to provide Chinese entrepreneurs with various services such as policy interpretation, economic trend analysis, strategic interpretation, and industrial research.
- Mr. Hu Haiping, CEO and Chairman comments: “China Policy Expert Database has a large number of experts in fields such as economic analysis, policy interpretation, industrial innovation, and so on. We will join forces with these experts from China Policy Expert Database to help promote local enterprises achieving innovative development, strategic transformation, industrial upgrading, and high-quality growth.”