Bragg Gaming's subsidiary inks revenue sharing agreement with Premier Gaming
Mar. 10, 2021 1:31 PM ET
- Bragg Gaming's (OTCQX:BRGGF +5.4%) wholly-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming signed a licensing agreement with Premier Gaming for providing both its library of games and its world-class player engagement platform.
- Premier Gaming operates multiple online gambling brands in jurisdictions globally.
- Through the revenue sharing agreement, both companies will generate potentially new high-margin revenue (to 2021 projected revenue target) supported by Bragg’s suite of industry leading games and platform.
- Under the licensing agreement, Premier Gaming has access to an extensive library of games from ORYX's exclusive RGS providers.
- Premier will employ ORYX's player engagement platform and also premium third-party suppliers content will be added to Premier Gaming's online casinos via Bragg's ORYX Hub.