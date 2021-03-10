Bragg Gaming's subsidiary inks revenue sharing agreement with Premier Gaming

Mar. 10, 2021 1:31 PM ETBragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG)BRAGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Bragg Gaming's (OTCQX:BRGGF +5.4%) wholly-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming signed a licensing agreement with Premier Gaming for providing both its library of games and its world-class player engagement platform.
  • Premier Gaming operates multiple online gambling brands in jurisdictions globally.
  • Through the revenue sharing agreement, both companies will generate potentially new high-margin revenue (to 2021 projected revenue target) supported by Bragg’s suite of industry leading games and platform.
  • Under the licensing agreement, Premier Gaming has access to an extensive library of games from ORYX's exclusive RGS providers.
  • Premier will employ ORYX's player engagement platform and also premium third-party suppliers content will be added to Premier Gaming's online casinos via Bragg's ORYX Hub.
