Honeywell to buy majority stake in Fiplex Communications for undisclosed term
Mar. 10, 2021 Honeywell International Inc. (HON)
- Honeywell (HON +2.0%) has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Fiplex Communications, Inc. Terms undisclosed.
- A Miami-based, Fiplex Communications develops in-building communications systems, including bi-directional amplifiers (BDAs) that provide continuous and critical in-building radio coverage in challenging environments to improve the safety of first responders and building occupants.
- Fiplex's solutions will become a platform of innovation for Honeywell wireless technologies.
- "We are looking to reshape how communications and connectivity within buildings work. The addition of Fiplex's products and software allows us to move toward creating the next generation of fire and life safety solutions to keep both building occupants and first responders safer," said Vimal Kapur, president and chief executive officer, Honeywell Building Technologies.
- The acquisition have no impact on company's financial outlook.