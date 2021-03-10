Lantronix expands its remote environment management offerings
Mar. 10, 2021 1:43 PM ETLantronix, Inc. (LTRX)LTRXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Lantronix (LTRX -1.7%) announces its new EMG 7500, a secure edge management gateway in a small form factor.
- The compnay is expanding its offering of REM solutions within its EMG family of Out-of-Band Management products.
- “The EMG7500 Edge Management Gateway, together with our ConsoleFlow centralized management platform and our Global connectivity and VPN services, provides the same quality, reliability and functionality that customers appreciate in our larger edge gateways. Designed for remote and unmanned sites such as branch offices and operational facilities, the EMG7500’s small form factor is perfect for applications where space is limited or at a premium.” said Jonathan Shipman, VP of Strategy at Lantronix.