Townsquare Media repurchases all of Oaktree's ownership stake
Mar. 10, 2021 3:38 PM ETTownsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ)TSQBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Townsquare Media (TSQ -2.1%) has repurchased the ownership stake held by Oaktree Capital Management.
- That covers 12.6M shares and warrants, bought at $6.40 per security, and Townsquare has retired the securities.
- The deal follows through on a January statement that Townsquare would buy back at least 10M securities from Oaktree.
- The deal comprises 1.6M shares of Class A common stock, 2.2M shares of Class B common stock, and 8.8M warrants; the $6.40/security price marks a 39% discount to the Class A common stock's closing yesterday, and a 19% discount to the pre-announcement share price.
- The company expects it to be immediately accretive on a free cash flow per share and adjusted earnings per share basis in excess of 70% (vs. 50% if it had been 10M securities).
- It funded the approximate $80.4M purchase price with cash on hand.
- Townsquare is set to report earnings on Tuesday morning; consensus expectations are for EPS of $0.31 on revenues of $107.9M.