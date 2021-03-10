Bitcoin retakes $1T market cap with Israel's Altshuler Shaham the latest to invest

Mar. 10, 2021 3:49 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), GBTCBTC-USD, GBTCBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor28 Comments
  • Israeli asset manager Altshuler Shaham late last year reportedly invested $100M in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) via a purchase of shares in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). Bitcoin was changing hands at roughly $21K at the time of the buy.
  • Altshuler Shaham sold some of its stake in early February when bitcoin topped $40K, so they're not exactly hodlers yet.
  • Altshuler Shaham is one of the largest investment managers in Israel, with about $50B in assets under management. As far as is known, it's the first such Israeli institutional player to invest in the crypto.
  • Co-CEO Gilad Altshuler says his group was "a little intimidated" by the speed with which bitcoin gained in value.
  • Bitcoin today rose above $57K - it's pulled back to $56.2K at the current time, but remains at a $1T+ market cap.
  • Earlier, New York Life CEO Ted Mathas joined the board at NYDIG.
