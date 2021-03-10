Allied Motion Technologies declares $0.03 dividend and announces three-for-two stock split
Mar. 10, 2021 4:49 PM ETAllied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT)AMOTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) declares $0.03/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 0.25%
- Payable April 7; for shareholders of record March 24; ex-div March 23.
- Additionally, company announced a three-for-two stock split of the Company's common shares.
- The split will be affected by issuing one additional share of common stock for every two shares of common stock held. The additional shares will be distributed on April 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 16, 2021. Allied Motion’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on May 3, 2021
