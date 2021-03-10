Myomo EPS beats by $0.18, beats on revenue
Mar. 10, 2021 4:21 PM ETMyomo, Inc. (MYO)MYOBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Myomo (NYSEMKT:MYO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.37 beats by $0.18; GAAP EPS of -$0.36 beats by $0.13.
- Revenue of $3.79M (+149.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.44M.
- 101 units were delivered to patients including 97 recognized as revenue, a 126% increase.
- Backlog, which represents insurance authorizations received but not yet converted to revenue, was 131 units as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- "With more than $7M in proceeds received from the exercise of warrants so far during the 1Q21, we believe we have sufficient cash to fund operations well into 2022," CFO David Henry commented.
- Press Release